Want to know how to watch high school football games in Wake County, North Carolina this week? We have what you need below.

    • Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Apex High School at Cary High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Cary, NC
    • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Middle Creek High School at Green Level High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Cary, NC
    • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holly Springs High School at Apex Friendship High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Apex, NC
    • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cary Christian School at Arendell Parrott Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Kinston, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Panther Creek High School at Green Hope High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Cary, NC
    • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clayton High School at Garner Magnet High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Garner, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Wendell, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hillside High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cleveland High School at South Garner High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Garner, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Southeast Raleigh High School at Fuquay-Varina High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Charles E. Jordan High School at Millbrook High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

