North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Union County, North Carolina this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Union County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Eastern Randolph High School at Parkwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ardrey Kell High School at Cuthbertson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sun Valley High School at Charlotte Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills High School at North Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: New London, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
