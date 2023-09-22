North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Surry County, North Carolina is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Surry County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Wilkes High School at East Surry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Pilot Mountain, NC
- Conference: Conference 37 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Stokes High School at Elkin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Elkin, NC
- Conference: Northwest 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
