Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Rowan County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Chatham County
  • Johnston County
  • Rutherford County
  • Wilson County
  • Ashe County
  • Buncombe County
  • Caswell County

    • Rowan County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Jesse C. Carson High School at Jay M. Robinson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Concord, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Rowan High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Concord, NC
    • Conference: South Piedmont 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Salisbury High School at West Davidson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Lexington, NC
    • Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.