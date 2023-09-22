North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Onslow County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
D.H. Conley High School at Northside High School - Onslow
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Bern High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
