The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons hit the field for one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 4 that should be of interest to fans in North Carolina.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week

NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: NC State (-8.5)

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Western Carolina Catamounts

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. North Carolina Central Eagles

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 18 Duke Blue Devils at UConn Huskies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Duke (-21.5)

Elon Phoenix at Campbell Fighting Camels

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium

Barker-Lane Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Truist Field

Truist Field TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: Wake Forest (-3.5)

Saint Andrews (NC) Knights at Davidson Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Richardson Stadium

Richardson Stadium TV Channel: Davidson All-Access

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Wyoming Cowboys

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Wyoming (-3)

Charlotte 49ers at No. 25 Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Favorite: Florida (-28)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!