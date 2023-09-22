The NC State Wolfpack (2-1) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (0-3) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Scott Stadium in an ACC clash.

NC State is averaging 402 yards per game on offense this season (61st in the FBS), and is surrendering 306.7 yards per game (43rd) on the other side of the ball. Virginia has been outplayed on both offense and defense this season, ranking 20th-worst in total offense (316.7 total yards per game) and 13th-worst in total defense (451.7 total yards allowed per game).

NC State vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

NC State vs. Virginia Key Statistics

NC State Virginia 402 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.7 (112th) 306.7 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 451.7 (111th) 175.7 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 68 (127th) 226.3 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.7 (56th) 3 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (78th) 3 (82nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (123rd)

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat for NC State so far this season. He has 679 passing yards, completing 62.9% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 161 yards (53.7 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Houston has carried the ball 25 times for 96 yards (32 per game).

Kevin Concepcion's team-high 122 yards as a receiver have come on 16 catches (out of 23 targets).

Julian Gray has put up a 109-yard season so far, hauling in six passes on nine targets.

Porter Rooks has a total of 92 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight passes.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has compiled 652 yards on 62.5% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Perris Jones has rushed for 87 yards on 26 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added two catches, totaling 68 yards.

Kobe Pace has five receptions for 103 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 17 times for 62 yards and one score.

Malik Washington's 289 receiving yards (96.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 18 catches on 25 targets with one touchdown.

Malachi Fields has caught 19 passes and compiled 207 receiving yards (69 per game).

