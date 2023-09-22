In the contest between the NC State Wolfpack and Virginia Cavaliers on Friday, September 22 at 7:30 PM, our projection system expects the Wolfpack to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Looking to bet on NC State vs. Virginia? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

NC State vs. Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (47.5) NC State 34, Virginia 24

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

NC State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wolfpack a 77.8% chance to win.

The Wolfpack are winless against the spread this year.

NC State has not covered a spread when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites (0-1).

The Wolfpack have had one game (out of two) hit the over this year.

The point total average for NC State games this season is 49.0, 1.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 26.7% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Virginia has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 8.5 points or more this year (0-2).

The Cavaliers have gone over in all of their three games with a set total.

The average total in Virginia games this year is 0.3 more points than the point total of 47.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wolfpack vs. Cavaliers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed NC State 31.0 22.0 34.5 26.0 24.0 14.0 Virginia 20.7 42.3 35.0 36.0 14.0 42.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.