North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Moore County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Moore County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information here.
Moore County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
North Moore High School at Jordan- Matthews High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Siler City, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinecrest High School at Richmond Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Rockingham, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
