North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lee County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Lee County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Scotland High School at Southern Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Sanford, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoke County High School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Sanford, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.