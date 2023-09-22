We have 2023 high school football action in Henderson County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

    • Henderson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    East Henderson High School at West Henderson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Hendersonville, NC
    • Conference: Mountain 7 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hendersonville High School at Polk County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Columbus, NC
    • Conference: Conference 41 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

