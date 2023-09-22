This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Halifax County, North Carolina. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Halifax County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Roanoke Rapids High School at Southern Nash High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Bailey, NC
    • Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Northwest Halifax High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Littleton, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

