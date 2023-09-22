North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Durham County, North Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Durham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
J. F. Webb High School at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillside High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles E. Jordan High School at Millbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
