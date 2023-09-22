Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Durham County, North Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Durham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

J. F. Webb High School at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A

Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillside High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles E. Jordan High School at Millbrook High School