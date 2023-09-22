North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Duplin County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Duplin County, North Carolina is happening this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Duplin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
South Lenoir High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Teachey, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union High School at Jones Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Trenton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kinston High School at East Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Beulaville, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.