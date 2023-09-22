Support your favorite local high school football team in Davidson County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Salisbury High School at West Davidson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Lexington, NC
    • Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lexington Senior High School at South Davidson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Denton, NC
    • Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

