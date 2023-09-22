Support your favorite local high school football team in Davidson County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Salisbury High School at West Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A

Central Carolina 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington Senior High School at South Davidson High School