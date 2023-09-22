If you reside in Cumberland County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Overhills High School at E. E. Smith High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Triton High School at Terry Sanford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Harnett Central High School at Westover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Seventy- First High School at Gray's Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

South View High School at Douglas Byrd High School