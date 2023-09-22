North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Cumberland County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Overhills High School at E. E. Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triton High School at Terry Sanford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harnett Central High School at Westover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seventy- First High School at Gray's Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South View High School at Douglas Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
