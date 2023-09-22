North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Craven County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Craven County, North Carolina this week? We have what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Craven County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
New Bern High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Craven High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Washington, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
