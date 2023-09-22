Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Craven County, North Carolina this week? We have what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Craven County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

New Bern High School at Jacksonville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville, NC Conference: Big East 3A/4A

Big East 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Craven High School at Washington High School