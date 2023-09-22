North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Camden County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Camden County, North Carolina has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Camden County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Camden County High School at Currituck County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Barco, NC
- Conference: Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
