North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Avery County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Avery County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Avery County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Jimmy C. Draughn High School at Avery County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Newland, NC
- Conference: Western Highlands 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
