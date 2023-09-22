North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alamance County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Alamance County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Cedar Ridge High School at Southern Alamance High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walter M Williams High School at Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- Conference: Central 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burlington Cummings School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Graham, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.