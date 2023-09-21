Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Wilson County, North Carolina this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wilson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Fike High School at South Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21

7:00 PM ET on September 21 Location: Four Oaks, NC

Four Oaks, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Community Christian School at Bethel Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Kinston, NC

Kinston, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hunt High School at Smithfield- Selma High School