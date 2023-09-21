North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Wilson County, North Carolina this week.
Wilson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Fike High School at South Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Four Oaks, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Community Christian School at Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Kinston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hunt High School at Smithfield- Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
