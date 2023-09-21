North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Wayne County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Wayne County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Dudley, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Wendell, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Paul II Catholic High School at Wayne Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rosewood High School at Southside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: East Chocowinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Duplin High School at Bear Grass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Williamston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
