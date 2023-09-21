We have 2023 high school football action in Wayne County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these games is available below.

Wayne County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 21

Location: Dudley, NC

Dudley, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Wendell, NC

Wendell, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

John Paul II Catholic High School at Wayne Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Rosewood High School at Southside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: East Chocowinity, NC

East Chocowinity, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Duplin High School at Bear Grass High School