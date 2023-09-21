North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lenoir County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Lenoir County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Lenoir County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
South Lenoir High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Teachey, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Community Christian School at Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Kinston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cary Christian School at Arendell Parrott Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Kinston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kinston High School at East Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Beulaville, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
