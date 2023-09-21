Root for your favorite local high school football team in Lenoir County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

    • Lenoir County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    South Lenoir High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
    • Location: Teachey, NC
    • Conference: East Central 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Community Christian School at Bethel Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Kinston, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cary Christian School at Arendell Parrott Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Kinston, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kinston High School at East Duplin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Beulaville, NC
    • Conference: East Central 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

