North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harnett County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Harnett County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Triton High School at Terry Sanford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harnett Central High School at Westover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
T Wingate Andrews High School at Walkertown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Walkertown, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
