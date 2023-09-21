If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Duplin County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Duplin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

South Lenoir High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21

7:00 PM ET on September 21 Location: Teachey, NC

Teachey, NC Conference: East Central 2A

East Central 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Union High School at Jones Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Trenton, NC

Trenton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Kinston High School at East Duplin High School