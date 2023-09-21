If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Cumberland County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Seventy- First High School at Gray's Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21

7:00 PM ET on September 21 Location: Hope Mills, NC

Hope Mills, NC Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Triton High School at Terry Sanford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21

7:00 PM ET on September 21 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Harnett Central High School at Westover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21

7:00 PM ET on September 21 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

South View High School at Douglas Byrd High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21

7:30 PM ET on September 21 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

South View High School at Douglas Byrd High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22

6:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Overhills High School at E. E. Smith High School