North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Cumberland County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Seventy- First High School at Gray's Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triton High School at Terry Sanford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harnett Central High School at Westover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South View High School at Douglas Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Overhills High School at E. E. Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
