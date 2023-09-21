North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Chatham County, North Carolina this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Bartlett-Yancey High School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Pittsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
North Moore High School at Jordan- Matthews High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Siler City, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chatham Central High School at Seaforth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Pittsboro, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
