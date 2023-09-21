Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Buncombe County, North Carolina this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Asheville Christian Academy at Ashe County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21

7:30 PM ET on September 21 Location: West Jefferson, NC

West Jefferson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Enka High School at AC Reynolds High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 22

6:45 PM ET on September 22 Location: Asheville, NC

Asheville, NC Conference: The Mountain 3A/4A

The Mountain 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Buncombe High School at T.C. Roberson High School