As of now the Carolina Panthers have the fourth-longest odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +25000.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Panthers games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Carolina was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking fourth-worst with 306.2 yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 22nd in the NFL (350.2 yards allowed per game).

At home last year, the Panthers were 5-4. On the road, they won only twice.

Carolina was winless (0-4) as favorites and 6-6 as underdogs.

The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Panthers Impact Players

On the ground, Miles Sanders had 11 touchdowns and 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) last year for the Eagles.

Andy Dalton threw for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), completing 66.7% of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games for the Saints.

In the Vikings' passing game a season ago, Adam Thielen scored six TDs, hauling in 70 balls for 716 yards (42.1 per game).

In 14 games, Chuba Hubbard rushed for 466 yards (33.3 per game) and two TDs.

Frankie Luvu had one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +4000 2 September 18 Saints L 20-17 +2800 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +4000 4 October 1 Vikings - +8000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2800 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +1300 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +75000 9 November 5 Colts - +15000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +25000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +750 12 November 26 @ Titans - +6600 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +6600 14 December 10 @ Saints - +2800 15 December 17 Falcons - +4000 16 December 24 Packers - +4000 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +6600

