MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, September 20
If you're looking for Wednesday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Logan Webb and the Giants against Merrill Kelly and the Diamondbacks.
Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the calendar for September 20.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Phillies at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (12-9) to the bump as they face the Braves, who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (12-4) when the teams play on Wednesday.
|PHI: Nola
|ATL: Elder
|30 (181 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (167.1 IP)
|4.62
|ERA
|3.50
|9.2
|K/9
|6.8
For a full report of the Nola vs Elder matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -145
- PHI Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Braves
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Twins at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (7-6) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene (4-6) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.
|MIN: Ober
|CIN: Greene
|23 (127.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (97 IP)
|3.67
|ERA
|4.45
|8.9
|K/9
|12.0
For a full report of the Ober vs Greene matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Twins at Reds
- CIN Odds to Win: -115
- MIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Twins at Reds
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
White Sox at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (5-12) to the hill as they face the Nationals, who will look to Josiah Gray (7-12) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.
|CHW: Kopech
|WSH: Gray
|29 (128.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (148 IP)
|5.47
|ERA
|4.07
|9.3
|K/9
|8.0
For a full report of the Kopech vs Gray matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Nationals
- WSH Odds to Win: -125
- CHW Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Nationals
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Red Sox at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (12-9) to the bump as they take on the Rangers, who will give the start to Jon Gray (8-8) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.
|BOS: Bello
|TEX: Gray
|26 (148 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (149 IP)
|3.71
|ERA
|3.87
|7.7
|K/9
|8.1
For a full breakdown of the Bello vs Gray matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -145
- BOS Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Rangers
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Orioles at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (11-7) to the hill as they play the Astros, who will counter with Cristian Javier (9-4) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.
|BAL: Bradish
|HOU: Javier
|27 (152.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (146.1 IP)
|3.12
|ERA
|4.74
|8.8
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -115
- BAL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Astros
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Guardians at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Lucas Giolito (8-13) to the mound as they take on the Royals, who will look to Zack Greinke (1-15) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.
|CLE: Giolito
|KC: Greinke
|30 (170.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (128.2 IP)
|4.69
|ERA
|5.11
|10.0
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Royals
- CLE Odds to Win: -155
- KC Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Royals
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mariners at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (10-10) to the mound as they take on the Athletics Wednesday.
|SEA: Kirby
|OAK: TBD
|28 (171.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|3.57
|ERA
|-
|8.3
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Athletics
- SEA Odds to Win: -250
- OAK Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Athletics
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Giants at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Webb (10-12) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Kelly (11-7) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.
|SF: Webb
|ARI: Kelly
|31 (201 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (159 IP)
|3.45
|ERA
|3.57
|8.2
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Giants at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -110
- SF Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rockies at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-5) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will counter with Seth Lugo (7-7) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.
|COL: Anderson
|SD: Lugo
|17 (75 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (131.2 IP)
|6.00
|ERA
|3.83
|6.8
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -300
- COL Odds to Win: +230
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Padres
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mets at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (11-7) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will give the start to Eury Perez (5-5) when the teams face off Wednesday.
|NYM: Senga
|MIA: Pérez
|27 (155.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (88.1 IP)
|2.95
|ERA
|3.06
|11.1
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Mets at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -120
- NYM Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Mets at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Angels at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (3-10) to the hill as they take on the Rays, who will look to Aaron Civale (7-3) when the teams face off Wednesday.
|LAA: Detmers
|TB: Civale
|26 (137.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (117.2 IP)
|4.84
|ERA
|3.06
|10.1
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Angels at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -225
- LAA Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Angels at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Blue Jays at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (11-9) to the mound as they take on the Yankees, who will look to Michael King (4-6) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.
|TOR: Gausman
|NYY: King
|29 (172 IP)
|Games/IP
|46 (87.2 IP)
|3.40
|ERA
|2.77
|11.6
|K/9
|11.1
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Yankees
- TOR Odds to Win: -120
- NYY Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Pirates at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Mitch Keller (12-9) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Justin Steele (16-4) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.
|PIT: Keller
|CHC: Steele
|30 (182.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (165 IP)
|4.04
|ERA
|3.05
|9.8
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -175
- PIT Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Cubs
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Brewers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (6-4) to the hill as they face the Cardinals, who will give the start to Zack Thompson (5-6) when the teams face off Wednesday.
|MIL: Houser
|STL: Thompson
|20 (95.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (56 IP)
|4.53
|ERA
|4.34
|7.7
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -115
- MIL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Tigers at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Reese Olson (4-7) to the hill as they take on the Dodgers, who will counter with Bobby Miller (10-3) when the clubs play Wednesday.
|DET: Olson
|LAD: Miller
|19 (92 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (107.1 IP)
|4.30
|ERA
|4.02
|8.9
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -250
- DET Odds to Win: +190
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
