In Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, the New York Liberty will be looking for a win against Washington Mystics.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Mystics vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
BetMGM Liberty (-10.5) 162.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-10.5) 163.5 -714 +400 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Mystics vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have put together a 19-20-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Mystics have covered 17 times in 39 chances against the spread this year.
  • New York has an ATS record of 7-9 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season.
  • Washington has been an underdog by 10.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
  • Liberty games have hit the over 22 out of 39 times this season.
  • In the Mystics' 39 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.