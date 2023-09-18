NFC South foes match up when the New Orleans Saints (1-0) and the Carolina Panthers (0-1) play on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium.

Before the Saints meet the Panthers, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Panthers vs. Saints Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 3 39.5 -165 +140

Panthers vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 39.5 points in 10 of 17 outings.

The average over/under for Carolina's matchups last year was 41.2, 1.7 more points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Panthers were 8-8-0 last season.

Last season, the Panthers were the underdog 13 times and won seven, or 53.8%, of those games.

Carolina had a record of 3-6 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

New Orleans Saints

Saints games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 39.5 points seven times.

New Orleans' outings last season had an average point total of 42.2, 2.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Saints covered the spread six times in 17 games last season.

The Saints put together a 4-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, New Orleans had a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).

Saints vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Saints 19.4 22 20.3 9 42.2 7 Panthers 20.4 20 22 19 41.2 10

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.2 40.4 42.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.1 22 24.1 ATS Record 8-8-0 4-4-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 4-5-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-4 0-3 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 7-6 5-1 2-5

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.2 43.6 40.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 23.4 22.1 ATS Record 6-10-0 4-5-0 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 6-11-0 4-5-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-8 1-4 2-4

