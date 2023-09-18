Browns vs. Steelers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AFC North opponents match up when the Cleveland Browns (1-0) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) square off on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
As the Browns prepare for this matchup against the Steelers, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Browns vs. Steelers Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Browns
|2.5
|38.5
|-140
|+115
Browns vs. Steelers Betting Records & Stats
Cleveland Browns
- In 13 games last season, the Browns and their opponents scored more than 38.5 total points.
- Cleveland's matchups last season had an average point total of 43.2, 4.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Browns were 7-9-0 against the spread last year.
- The Browns won three of the seven games they were the moneyline favorite last season (42.9%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Cleveland had a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games).
Pittsburgh Steelers
- The Steelers combined with their opponent to score more than 38.5 points in nine of 17 games last season.
- Pittsburgh had a 40.5-point average over/under in its contests last year, two more points than the total for this game.
- The Steelers covered the spread 10 times in 17 games last year.
- Last season, the Steelers won five out of the 11 games, or 45.5%, in which they were the underdog.
- Pittsburgh had a record of 3-6 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.
Browns vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Browns
|21.2
|18
|22.4
|20
|43.2
|13
|Steelers
|18.1
|26
|20.4
|10
|40.5
|9
Browns Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.2
|40.4
|45.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.7
|21.9
|25.1
|ATS Record
|7-9-0
|3-4-0
|4-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-8-1
|4-3-1
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-4
|2-3
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-6
|2-1
|2-5
Steelers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.5
|40.1
|40.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.7
|22
|23.3
|ATS Record
|10-6-1
|4-3-1
|6-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-10-0
|3-5-0
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-2
|3-2
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-6
|1-2
|4-4
