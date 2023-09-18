The Cleveland Browns (1-0) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) play on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in a clash of AFC North foes.

How to Watch Browns vs. Steelers

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

Browns vs. Steelers Insights (2022)

Last year, the Browns averaged just 0.8 more points per game (21.2) than the Steelers allowed (20.4).

Pittsburgh scored 4.3 fewer points per game (18.1) than Cleveland gave up (22.4) last year.

The Browns averaged only 18.7 more yards per game (349.1) than the Steelers allowed per outing (330.4) last season.

Pittsburgh collected just 8.6 fewer yards per game (322.6) than Cleveland allowed (331.2) per outing last year.

The Browns rushed for 146.5 yards per game last season, 38.4 more than the 108.1 the Steelers allowed per contest.

Last year Pittsburgh racked up 121.9 rushing yards per game, 13.1 fewer than Cleveland allowed per outing (135).

The Browns turned the ball over 21 times last season, two fewer than the Steelers forced turnovers (23).

Last year Pittsburgh had 19 turnovers, one fewer than Cleveland had takeaways (20).

Browns Away Performance (2022)

The Browns scored fewer points in road games last year (20.1 per game) than they did overall (21.2), and allowed more (23.9 per game) than overall (22.4).

The Browns picked up 338.1 yards per game in away games (11 fewer than overall), and conceded 326.1 away from home (5.1 fewer than overall).

Cleveland accumulated 202.1 passing yards per game away from home last season (0.5 fewer than overall), and allowed 183.9 away from home (12.3 fewer than overall).

The Browns picked up fewer rushing yards in road games (136 per game) than they did overall (146.5), and gave up more (142.2 per game) than overall (135).

The Browns converted 35% of third downs in away games in 2022 (3.1% less than overall), and conceded on 40% of third downs in away games (0.5% more than overall).

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Cincinnati W 24-3 CBS 9/18/2023 at Pittsburgh - ABC 9/24/2023 Tennessee - CBS 10/1/2023 Baltimore - CBS 10/15/2023 San Francisco - FOX

Steelers Home Performance (2022)

At home last year, the Steelers scored more points (19.9 per game) than they did overall (18.1). They also conceded fewer points at home (18.3) than they did overall (20.4).

The Steelers accumulated 319 yards per game at home (3.6 fewer than overall), and conceded 304.9 at home (25.5 fewer than overall).

Pittsburgh accumulated 203.9 passing yards per game at home (3.3 more than overall), and gave up 205.5 at home (16.8 fewer than overall).

At home, the Steelers picked up fewer rushing yards (115.1 per game) than they did overall (121.9). But they also allowed fewer rushing yards at home (99.4) than overall (108.1).

At home, the Steelers successfully converted more third downs (49.6%) than they did overall (44.9%). They also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (38.5%) than overall (39.4%).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 San Francisco L 30-7 FOX 9/18/2023 Cleveland - ABC 9/24/2023 at Las Vegas - NBC 10/1/2023 at Houston - CBS 10/8/2023 Baltimore - CBS

