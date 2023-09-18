The Cleveland Browns' (1-0) injury report has eight players listed as they ready for their Monday, September 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1). The matchup starts at 8:15 PM at Acrisure Stadium.

In their most recent outing, the Browns took down the Cincinnati Bengals 24-3.

The Steelers are coming off of a 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jedrick Wills Jr. OT Foot Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Walker LB Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Myles Garrett DE Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Shelby Harris DT Achilles Did Not Participate In Practice Juan Thornhill S Calf Questionable Amari Cooper WR Nir - rest Questionable Maurice Hurst DT Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Siaki Ika DT Foot Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Anthony McFarland Jr. RB Knee Out Diontae Johnson WR Hamstring Out George Pickens WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Isaac Seumalo OG Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice James Daniels OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Larry Ogunjobi DT Foot Limited Participation In Practice Pat Freiermuth TE Chest Limited Participation In Practice Chukwuma Okorafor OL Concussion Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 2 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Steelers Game Info

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Browns or the Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Browns Season Insights (2022)

The Browns put up 349.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 14th in the NFL. Defensively, they ranked 14th, surrendering 331.2 yards per contest.

Cleveland totaled 21.2 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 18th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 20th, giving up 22.4 points per contest.

Defensively, the Browns were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking fifth-best by surrendering only 196.2 passing yards per game. They ranked 22nd on offense (202.6 passing yards per game).

Cleveland ranked sixth in run offense (146.5 rushing yards per game) and 25th in run defense (135 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.

The Browns had the 16th-ranked turnover margin in the league last season at -1, forcing 20 turnovers (20th in NFL) while turning it over 21 times (eighth in NFL).

Steelers Season Insights (2022)

The Steelers put up 322.6 yards per game on offense last season (23rd in NFL), and they ranked 13th on defense with 330.4 yards allowed per game.

Pittsburgh ranked 26th in scoring offense (18.1 points per game) and 10th in scoring defense (20.4 points allowed per game) last season.

The Steelers totaled 200.6 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 24th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 19th, giving up 222.3 passing yards per game.

On offense, Pittsburgh ranked 16th in the NFL last season with 121.9 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked ninth in rushing yards allowed per contest (108.1).

The Steelers owned the ninth-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season at +4, forcing 23 turnovers (14th in NFL) while turning it over 19 times (fifth in NFL).

Browns vs. Steelers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Browns (-2)

Browns (-2) Moneyline: Browns (-130), Steelers (+110)

Browns (-130), Steelers (+110) Total: 38 points

Sign up to live bet on the Browns-Steelers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.