Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 16, when the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and Western Carolina Catamounts go head to head at 6:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Colonels. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Western Carolina vs. Eastern Kentucky Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Kentucky (-9.2) 65.7 Eastern Kentucky 37, Western Carolina 28

Western Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Catamounts put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread last season.

The Catamounts and their opponent combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times last year.

Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Colonels have one win against the spread this season.

The Colonels have had one game (out of two) go over the total this year.

Catamounts vs. Colonels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Kentucky 15 47 -- -- 15 47 Western Carolina 21.5 31.5 30 7 13 56

