The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) play the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Demon Deacons are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 14 points. The over/under for the contest is 61.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

Wake Forest has won all one of its games against the spread this season.

Old Dominion has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Monarchs have been an underdog by 14 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the ACC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

