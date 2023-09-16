The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) hit the road to match up against the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Wake Forest is averaging 36.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 38th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 50th, surrendering 18.5 points per game. Old Dominion is generating 343.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (97th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 413 total yards per game (105th-ranked).

Read below where we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Wake Forest Old Dominion 455.5 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.5 (100th) 337 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413 (98th) 193 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173 (57th) 262.5 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.5 (113th) 2 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (71st) 5 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (121st)

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has recorded 525 yards (262.5 ypg) on 36-of-56 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Demond Claiborne has carried the ball 39 times for a team-high 235 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Tate Carney has been handed the ball 13 times this year and racked up 117 yards (58.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Jahmal Banks' 142 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 13 times and has collected 10 receptions and two touchdowns.

Wesley Grimes has caught six passes for 116 yards (58 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Ke'Shawn Williams has a total of 105 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in seven passes and scoring one touchdown.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has thrown for 341 yards (170.5 ypg) to lead Old Dominion, completing 59.1% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 85 yards (42.5 ypg) on 24 carries with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Keshawn Wicks, has carried the ball 31 times for 176 yards (88 per game).

Reymello Murphy has racked up 102 receiving yards on three receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Isiah Paige has totaled 51 receiving yards (25.5 yards per game) on five receptions.

Kelby Williams' seven targets have resulted in three grabs for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wake Forest or Old Dominion gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.