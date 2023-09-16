The Wake Forest Demon Deacons should come out on top in their matchup versus the Old Dominion Monarchs at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, based on our computer projection model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Old Dominion (+14) Under (61.5) Wake Forest 35, Old Dominion 23

Week 3 ACC Predictions

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

The Demon Deacons have an 84.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread in every game this season.

The over/under for this game is 61.5 points, 5.5 more than the average point total for Wake Forest games this season.

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Monarchs have a 20.0% chance to win.

The Monarchs are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Old Dominion is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

In theMonarchs' two games with a set total, two have hit the over (100%).

The average total for Old Dominion games this year is 11.5 less points than the point total of 61.5 for this outing.

Demon Deacons vs. Monarchs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wake Forest 36.5 18.5 36.5 18.5 -- -- Old Dominion 27.5 33.5 38 31 17 36

