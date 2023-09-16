Lazio versus Juventus is one of many solid options on today's Serie A schedule.

Juventus vs Lazio

Lazio (1-0-2) travels to play Juventus (2-1-0) at Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Juventus (-110)

Juventus (-110) Underdog: Lazio (+300)

Lazio (+300) Draw: (+235)

Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Inter Milan vs AC Milan

AC Milan (3-0-0) journeys to take on Inter Milan (3-0-0) at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Inter Milan (+105)

Inter Milan (+105) Underdog: AC Milan (+230)

AC Milan (+230) Draw: (+245)

Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Genoa CFC vs SSC Napoli

SSC Napoli (2-0-1) travels to match up with Genoa CFC (1-0-2) at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: SSC Napoli (-155)

SSC Napoli (-155) Underdog: Genoa CFC (+400)

Genoa CFC (+400) Draw: (+280)

Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.