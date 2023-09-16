The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) will look to upset the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the outing.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Minnesota matchup in this article.

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

North Carolina has won one game against the spread this season.

The Tar Heels have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Minnesota is winless against the spread this year (0-2-0).

North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500 To Win the ACC +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

