The No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0). The point total is set at 51 for the outing.

North Carolina ranks 107th in total defense this year (422.5 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 482 total yards per game. Minnesota ranks 18th-worst in points per game on offense (19), but at least it has been playing well on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in points allowed per contest (8).

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

North Carolina vs Minnesota Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Carolina -7.5 -110 -110 51 -110 -110 -275 +225

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye passed for 4,321 yards (308.6 per game), completing 66.2% of his throws, with 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 14 games last year.

Also, Maye rushed for 698 yards and seven TDs.

Josh Downs had 94 receptions for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 14 games.

Antoine Green had 43 catches for 798 yards (57 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

Elijah Green rushed for 558 yards (39.9 per game) and eight touchdowns in 14 games.

Elijah Green also had 17 catches for 107 yards and one TD.

On defense last year, Cedric Gray helped keep opposing offenses in check with two interceptions to go with 105 tackles, nine TFL, one sack, and four passes defended in 14 games.

Power Echols had one interception to go with 81 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended.

DeAndre Boykins recorded two sacks to go along with his five TFL, 52 tackles, and one interception a season ago.

Giovanni Biggers posted one TFL and 53 tackles in 14 games.

