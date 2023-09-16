The NC State Wolfpack (1-1) take on an FCS opponent, the VMI Keydets (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium.

NC State is totaling 24 points per game on offense this year (97th in the FBS), and is allowing 29.5 points per game (100th) on defense. With 353.5 total yards per game on offense, VMI ranks 48th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 36th, giving up 290.5 total yards per contest.

Here we will dig into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on The CW.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

NC State vs. VMI Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

NC State vs. VMI Key Statistics

NC State VMI 354 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.5 (53rd) 364.5 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.5 (37th) 146.5 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124 (73rd) 207.5 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.5 (38th) 3 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 415 yards, completing 53.4% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 122 yards (61.0 ypg) on 31 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

This season, Jordan Houston has carried the ball 20 times for 83 yards (41.5 per game).

Keyon Lesane has hauled in four catches for 75 yards (37.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Juice Vereen has hauled in four receptions totaling 65 yards so far this campaign.

Kevin Concepcion has been the target of 16 passes and racked up nine grabs for 60 yards, an average of 30.0 yards per contest.

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has thrown for 459 yards (229.5 per game) while completing 64.9% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Rashad Raymond has carried the ball 24 times for 105 yards. He's also tacked on seven catches for 34 yards.

Hunter Rice has run for 97 yards across 27 attempts.

Chance Knox leads his squad with 152 receiving yards on 11 catches.

Aidan Twombly has seven receptions (on three targets) for a total of 149 yards (74.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

VJ Johnson has racked up 57 reciving yards (28.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NC State or VMI gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.