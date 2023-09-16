Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 16, when the Elon Phoenix and North Carolina A&T Aggies go head to head at 6:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Phoenix. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

NC A&T vs. Elon Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Elon (-5.8) 53.5 Elon 30, NC A&T 24

Week 3 CAA Predictions

NC A&T Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Aggies' one games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

Elon Betting Info (2022)

The Phoenix covered six times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

Phoenix games hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Aggies vs. Phoenix 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Elon 22.0 35.5 -- -- 22.0 35.5 NC A&T 11.0 32.5 16.0 30.0 6.0 35.0

