After the second round of the Fortinet Championship, Kyoung-Hoon Lee is in 11th at -7.

Looking to place a bet on Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +6600 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kyoung-Hoon Lee Insights

Lee has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lee has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Lee finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Lee has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 34 -5 270 0 17 1 3 $2.3M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Other Players at the Fortinet Championship

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Lee did not make the cut in any of his last three trips to this event.

The par-72 course measures 7,123 yards this week, 107 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Lee will take to the 7,123-yard course this week at Silverado CC (North) after having played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards during the past year.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was in the 12th percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 86th percentile on par 4s at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 3.92 strokes on those 24 holes.

Lee was better than only 5% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Lee failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Lee recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Lee's four birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the tournament average (6.1).

At that last tournament, Lee's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Lee finished the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, less than the field's average, 3.4.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Lee recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.5.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Lee Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Lee's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.