Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 16
The Tennessee State Tigers (1-1) will look to upset the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Hale Stadium. The Runnin' Bulldogs are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee State matchup.
Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Hale Stadium
Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Gardner-Webb Moneyline
|Tennessee State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Gardner-Webb (-8.5)
|54.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Gardner-Webb (-8.5)
|54.5
|-345
|+270
Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends
- Gardner-Webb has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
- Tennessee State has not won against the spread this year in two opportunities.
- The Tigers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
