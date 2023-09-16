The Tennessee State Tigers (1-1) go on the road to match up against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) at Hale Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Tennessee State is averaging 13.5 points per game on offense (93rd in the FCS), and ranks 85th on defense with 35 points allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Gardner-Webb is putting up 398.5 total yards per contest (32nd-ranked). It ranks 56th in the FCS on defense (361.5 total yards given up per game).

Here we will dive into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Hale Stadium

Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee State Key Statistics

Gardner-Webb Tennessee State 398.5 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.5 (98th) 361.5 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.5 (95th) 135 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.5 (60th) 263.5 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 131 (100th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell leads Gardner-Webb with 527 yards on 62-of-94 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 39 rushing yards (19.5 ypg) on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Narii Gaither is his team's leading rusher with 29 carries for 142 yards, or 71 per game. Gaither has also chipped in with nine catches for 53 yards.

Jayden Brown has run for 76 yards across 12 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with five catches for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Jonathan Burns has collected 13 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 113 (56.5 yards per game). He's been targeted five times and has one touchdown.

Karim Page has put together a 100-yard season so far. He's caught 11 passes on five targets.

Brennan McGuire has racked up 86 reciving yards (43 ypg) this season.

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Deveon Bryant has thrown for 217 yards, completing 61.3% of his passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 109 yards (54.5 ypg) on 16 carries.

Jalen Rouse has carried the ball 28 times for a team-high 119 yards (59.5 per game). He has also caught four passes for 36 yards.

Dayron Johnson's leads his squad with 61 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on five receptions (out of six targets).

Trenton Gillison has put together a 57-yard season so far, hauling in five passes on five targets.

