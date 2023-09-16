Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
In the matchup between the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs and Tennessee State Tigers on Saturday, September 16 at 6:00 PM, our projection system expects the Runnin' Bulldogs to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Gardner-Webb (-3.1)
|49.5
|Gardner-Webb 26, Tennessee State 23
Week 3 Big South Predictions
Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs have hit the over in all of their one games with a set total.
Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)
- The Tigers are winless against the spread this year.
- One of the Tigers' two games this season has gone over the point total.
Runnin' Bulldogs vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Tennessee State
|13.5
|35
|--
|--
|3
|56
|Gardner-Webb
|29
|36
|34
|27
|24
|45
