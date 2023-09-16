How to Watch the Elon vs. NC A&T Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The Elon Phoenix (0-2) meet a fellow CAA opponent when they visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Rhodes Stadium.
Elon ranks 84th in total offense (290 yards per game) and 86th in total defense (432 yards allowed per game) this season. NC A&T has been sputtering on offense, ranking 14th-worst with 185 total yards per game. It has been better defensively, giving up 401.5 total yards per contest (78th-ranked).
For more about this matchup, including where and how to watch on FloSports, keep reading.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Elon vs. NC A&T Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: FloSports
- City: Elon, North Carolina
- Venue: Rhodes Stadium
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 3 Games
- Army vs UTSA
- Oklahoma vs Tulsa
- North Dakota vs Boise State
- LSU vs Mississippi State
- Florida State vs Boston College
- Minnesota vs North Carolina
- Western Kentucky vs Ohio State
- Penn State vs Illinois
- South Carolina vs Georgia
- Wake Forest vs Old Dominion
- Virginia vs Maryland
- Alabama vs South Florida
- San Diego State vs Oregon State
Elon vs. NC A&T Key Statistics
|Elon
|NC A&T
|290 (87th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|185 (114th)
|432 (78th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|401.5 (72nd)
|116.5 (78th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|151.5 (46th)
|173.5 (77th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|33.5 (121st)
|2 (82nd)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|1 (28th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|1 (28th)
Elon Stats Leaders
- Matthew Downing has thrown for 216 yards (108 ypg) to lead Elon, completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.
- The team's top rusher, Jalen Hampton, has carried the ball 33 times for 166 yards (83 per game), scoring one time.
- Josh Johnson has carried the ball one time for 35 yards (17.5 per game).
- Jordan Bonner's leads his squad with 101 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 receptions (out of nine targets) and scored one touchdown.
- Chandler Brayboy has put up a 91-yard season so far, hauling in 10 passes on 18 targets.
- Johncarlos Miller's three receptions are good enough for 65 yards.
NC A&T Stats Leaders
- Kenji Christian has carried the ball 20 times for a team-high 143 yards (71.5 per game). He also leads the team through the air, as his four receptions this season are good for 17 yards.
- Fredderick Graves has racked up 24 carries and totaled 127 yards with one touchdown.
- Laquan Veney has collected 16 receiving yards (8 yards per game) on one reception.
- Amonte Jones' three targets have resulted in two grabs for 14 yards.
Rep your team with officially licensed Elon or NC A&T gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.