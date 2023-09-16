In the contest between the Elon Phoenix and North Carolina A&T Aggies on Saturday, September 16 at 6:00 PM, our projection model expects the Phoenix to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Elon vs. NC A&T Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Elon (-5.8) 53.5 Elon 30, NC A&T 24

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 CAA Predictions

Elon Betting Info (2022)

The Phoenix put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, five of Phoenix games went over the point total.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

NC A&T Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies are winless against the spread so far this season in one game with a set total.

The Aggies' one games with a set total this season have all gone under the over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Phoenix vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Elon 22 35.5 -- -- 22 35.5 NC A&T 11 32.5 16 30 6 35

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.