Elon vs. NC A&T Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
In the contest between the Elon Phoenix and North Carolina A&T Aggies on Saturday, September 16 at 6:00 PM, our projection model expects the Phoenix to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Elon vs. NC A&T Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Elon (-5.8)
|53.5
|Elon 30, NC A&T 24
Elon Betting Info (2022)
- The Phoenix put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, five of Phoenix games went over the point total.
NC A&T Betting Info (2023)
- The Aggies are winless against the spread so far this season in one game with a set total.
- The Aggies' one games with a set total this season have all gone under the over/under.
Phoenix vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Elon
|22
|35.5
|--
|--
|22
|35.5
|NC A&T
|11
|32.5
|16
|30
|6
|35
